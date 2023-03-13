We can all buy a house, but Facebook user Ghomi Mlambo proves that it takes a particular skill to turn that house into a home

The self-taught interior designer shocked Mzansi with a grand tour of what might be the most stylish shack ever

Commenters were left stunned by the luxurious-looking space, with most begging her for tricks and tips

When we hear the word mkhukhu, we are all guilty of relating it to poverty. But just like money can't buy class, Ghomi Mlambo proved that a tight budget doesn't limit style.

Stylish mkhukhu posted on Facebook has Mzansi gasping. Image: Ghomi Mlambo

Ghomi Mlambo posted her decked-out mkhukhu, and Mzansi yelled a collective "Yas Gal". The stunning space had commentators begging here for interior design tips.

The room looks like an apartment straight out of Sandton City. We can all learn something about how to turn our house into a home from this budding designer. Check out the post for yourself.

Mzansi needs tips for their own houses

The Facebook user Ghomi had people flooding her post with requests for tips and tricks to make their homes more stylish.

Briefly News complied the best comments:

Amy Tee didn't believe that this was a Mkhukhu:

"Mkhukhu???Where??? This is absolutely beautiful!!! Love everything about it. Good job!."

Mamoyo Dewa Mumanyi took this as a lesson for all:

"Is that a mkhukhu? People we always have an idea of thinking that mkhukhu is bad, but you just proved me wrong. This is absolutely beautiful. You have a sense of beauty the way you arrange and add nice staff only. Very impressive."

Emma Gondo said this was no different from any other home:

"Wow this beautiful. Mkhukhu is a Home/House. I love it."

Sizakele Promise Mtshweni wanted the plug:

"Beautiful. Neat. Wooow. Don't forget to plug us on the boards dear. Otherwise your future home will be very beautiful. You have taste."

