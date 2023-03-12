One gorgeous woman shared pictures of her beautiful home on social media

The lady posted photos of her kitchen area, bedroom and more and garnered a ton of attention online

Many people complimented the woman’s space, which she called her ‘little haven’, online

One pretty lady shared pictures of her gorgeous home on social media, posting her kitchen area, bedroom, and more.

Neliswa Ngcobo's home received a ton of admiration. Image: Neliswa Ngcobo.

The hun garnered a lot of attention with the stylish, pristine-looking place and posted her snaps on the popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s Linen’.

Neliswa Ngcobo captioned her post:

“My small Heaven on earth.”

Here is a picture from the post:

Netizens love lady’s place

The beautiful home captured attention online. Many people loved how open the space was.

Here are some top reactions:

Mosamarea Botshelo said:

“Very beautiful. Is it a studio pad? I am in love with it.”

Pamela Petersen added:

“Wow, no clutter, please teach me.”

Rodney Gunduza felt inspired:

“Getting some inspiration to make it a reality.”

Shyx Alam wrote:

“This is not small Heaven, it's a house. Anyway, it's beautiful.”

Zinhle Mthethwa asked:

“Neliswa Ngcobo, if you don’t mind my asking, are you renting this apartment or it’s yours? If renting, how much per month and where is it located? Inhle kakhulu, sis, and nami ngifuna iapartment to rent.”

Cesh Pharela Sinaba wrote:

“Wow, nice. The way I love an open space.”

Harrison Manson joked:

“Draw or send me your floor plan, man. This is beautiful.”

Kgothatso Nomonde remarked:

“I want accommodation like this. Please help.”

Johannesburg teacher posts pics of neat home online

In a related story by Briefly News, a hard-working teacher residing in Johannesburg has taken to social media to proudly show off the lovely place she calls home.

The dedicated educator posted photos of her beautiful abode on Facebook and netizens could not help but admire how much effort she put into the space.

Netizens showered the lovely lady with compliments in her post's comment section and expressed how wowed they were by the place.

