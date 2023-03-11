A high-achieving lady from Johannesburg is excited about accomplishing a huge milestone on a day aimed at celebrating women

The smart babe obtained her Master of Education degree from the University of Johannesburg on International Women’s Day

Many thrilled people wished the graduate well for her success and future achievements

A smart young woman from Johannesburg is excited about obtaining her Master of Education degree with distinction.

Silondiwe Cleopatra Ngwenya bagged her Master of Education on Women's Day. Image: Silondiwe Cleopatra Ngwenya/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Not only did the hun achieve a pretty big milestone, but she also bagged her degree on International Women’s Day.

Silondiwe Cleopatra Ngwenya shared her wonderful news on LinkedIn and captioned her post:

“I'm thrilled to share the news of yet another graduation. On 8 March 2023, International Women's Day, my master's degree was conferred with distinction.

“This is something I've long awaited, and I'm quite proud of what I've accomplished.”

Master’s graduate receives well-wishes

The young woman was inundated with kind messages from people who wished her well for the accomplishment.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Adrian Gillan said:

“Well done, Silondiwe Cleopatra Ngwenya.”

Inter Shaku added:

“Hard work pays off.”

Tshifhiwa Mudau left her a kind message:

“Inspiring. Congratulations.”

Nqobile N noted:

“You are a star! Congratulations are in order.”

Motsi Matlakala reacted:

“Congratulations. This is amazing. Proud of you.”

Andiswa Kona wished her well:

“Truly inspiring. Congratulations on this amazing achievement.”

Diana Hlongwane found her to be an inspiring hun:

“Mega congratulations, woman of God. This is inspiring indeed.”

Lettie Mbali Mashego left her a kind comment:

“Congratulations, Silondiwe.”

