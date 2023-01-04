DJ Zinhle and Moozlie had the time of their lives on a yacht in Cape Town with their other friends

Zinhle posted the video from the party on Instagram and her followers were focused on her budding friendship

People who miss seeing posts of Zinhle and Pearl Thusi said she was missing from their getaway

Nomuzi Mabena and DJ Zinhle's friendship gets tongues wagging on social media. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena also known as Moozlie served friendship goals partying with friends and influencers in Cape Town.

The media personalities enjoyed the warm weather while drinking, dancing and posing for the camera.

The award-winning DBN Gogo was one of the DJs at the yacht party and had all the guests on their feet, vibing to the music.

Moozlie and Zinhle who have been spending a lot of time together over recent months seem to have formed a solid bond.

The stars both wore blue outfits and matching nose rings on their day out in Mother City.

Zinhle's fans loved the video she posted on Instagram, but many brought up Pearl Thusi's absence further fuelling rumours that the two are not besties anymore.

@londymthimkhulu__ mentioned:

"Miss seeing you having fun with Pearl bakithi.❤️"

@commonsense_must said:

"DJ Zinhle and Moozlie even lookalike now. Let's move with time and embrace thecurrent bestie."

@zjrbyd asked:

"Ntombezinhle where is Pearl Thusi? Miss you both."

@djmiyathegreat added:

"If you can notice Pearl Thusi is not there. Fix whatever guys, I love to see my black sisters and brothers stay together no matter as long no loyalty is destroyed."

@sintu_cele stated:

"Aniphelelanga kushoda uPearl."

@boitumelokgotleng said:

"Waiting patiently for ERA Clothing. I'm your biggest fan."

@beverlylee1597 posted:

"Soft life keh.❤️"

@buhlebuyeza_ndlovu wrote:

"Moozliee Mabhena you are serving fired."

Pearl Thusi posts DJ Zinhle’s baby bump and writes her a sweet message, SA reacts: “Such an amazing heart”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that it seems DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship is on the mend after rumours circulated that they were no longer besties.

DJ Zinhle celebrated her birthday on Friday and Pearl Thusi made an effort to write her a sweet message on Instagram.

