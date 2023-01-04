Mörda served Mzansi with husband goals once again when he surprised DJ Zinhle with a stunning engagement ring on her birthday

The reality TV star and her hubby got married traditionally a few months back and Asante's dad now wants everyone to know that DJ Zinhle is taken everywhere she goes

The excited DJ Zinhle took to her timeline and posted a video to show off the ring and Mzansi is here for it

Mörda has put a ring on it. The music producer surprised DJ Zinhle with an engagement ring on her birthday.

Mörda surprised DJ Zinhle with a stunning engagement ring. Image: @murdahbongz, @djzinhle

Asante's dad and her mom got hitched traditionally a few months back. Mörda, formerly known as Murdah Bongz, decided that was not enough and put a blinging ring on her finger. DJ Zinhle took to her timeline to show off the iced-out engagement ring. She captioned her Instagram post:

In the clip, Mörda can be seen putting the ring on the excited DJ Zinhle's finger. ZAlebs reports that the former Black Motion member surprised his wife with the ring on her 40th birthday.

Mzansi congratulates celeb couple on their engagement

Peeps took to DJ Zinhle's comment section to congratulate her and her hubby on their engagement.

symply_tacha said:

"Omg! I did shed a tear! This is sooooooooo beautiful! My love is engaged to her LOVE! Sooo beautiful. I love love love you QUEEN! Biggest congratulations."

therealphumeza wrote:

"This love gives so many hope walking into 2023."

lil_bopeep commented:

"I guess it's true that life begins at 40."

zandyskosana said:

"Love always comes back and this time it’s staying. You deserve all this love @djzinhle the kind of love you don’t have to question. Love this for you, Mama."

iamtrustylicious wrote:

"He loved it and he put a ring on it. Congratulations, mommy."

mmabii_m added:

"I love a beautiful love story. I'm literally in tears."

Murdah Bongz, aka Mörda, opens up about how DJ Zinhle changed his life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz is madly in love. The club DJ opened up about how his baby mama and popular businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, changed his life.

The former Black Motion member and his stunning wife have an adorable bundle of joy together named Asante. DJ Zinhle also has another beautiful daughter with rapper, AKA, named Kairo.

Mörda told TshisaLIVE that love changed his life. The star opened up about how his wife changed the way he thinks and how he looks at life. He sweetly shared that he's truly in love with "my wife".

