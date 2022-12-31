Nandi Madida set Instagram timelines on fire after posting a hot video rocking a two-piece swimsuit

The singer and media personality wished her millions of fans a happy new year and advised them to enjoy every moment in the coming year

The mother of two also celebrated her husband's song Asanda topping the Metro FM chart show

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nandi Madida left her Instagram followers drooling after sharing a saucy video on her page.

Nandi Mandida has taken to her page to share a saucy video to celebrate Zakes Bantwini's song 'Asanda'. Image: @nandi_madida and @zakesbantwini.

Source: Instagram

The stunner looked all kinds of yummy in a two-piece swimsuit that got everyone talking.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Skanda Love singer posted the hot clip while wishing her fans a happy new year. The stunner also celebrated her Grammy-nominated husband Zakes Bantwini's hit song Asanda topping the Metro FM chart show. She wrote:

"Happy new year everybody! Was listening to the Metro FM chart show by chance and @zakesbantwini Asanda was number 1. Having so much fun!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Last year I asked that we don’t lose more people in 2022 and sadly many young people lost their lives. So now I choose to change my resolution and plea.

"I ask that we learn to enjoy every second that we have on this earth and celebrate our interactions with the people we meet and love ❤️ #happynewyear #2023"

Nandi Madida's fans and followers couldn't get enough of the star's striking hot body. Many flocked to the comments section to marvel at her perfectly sculpted body.

@nzingaq said:

"Mother of two."

@moonchildsanelly commented:

"Bawdyyyy."

@nakhaneofficial added:

"Daiymn. Uyababa. Uyipelepele."

@londymthimkhulu__ wrote:

"Udla kahle uZakes HAPPY NEW YEAR babes."

King Monada's 2nd wife has reportedly been suspended and will possibly face criminal charges if found guilty

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker's wife, Cynthia Leon, is in hot water. According to Sunday World, the reason for Cynthia's misconduct charge is not clear at the moment.

The publication also reported that Cynthia and her suspended colleague might lose their jobs or face criminal charges next year when the investigation is done.

The paper furthermore revealed that King Monada's wife was not available for comment. However, the spokesperson for Greater Letaba Municipality confirmed that three people individuals have been suspended.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News