King Monada's second wife, Cynthia Leon, might reportedly lose her job and face criminal charges next year after the investigations

According to the latest reports, Cynthia has been suspended from her job together with two of her colleagues for alleged misconduct

She works for Greater Letaba Municipality at Modjadjiskloof offices in Limpopo, where she has reportedly been working for a couple of years

'Ska Bhora Moreki' hitmaker's wife, Cynthia Leon, is in hot water. According to Sunday World, the reason for Cynthia's misconduct charge is not clear at the moment.

The publication also reported that Cynthia and her suspended colleague might lose their jobs or face criminal charges next year when the investigation is done. The paper furthermore revealed that King Monada's wife was not available for comment. However, the spokesperson for Greater Letaba Municipality confirmed that three people individuals have been suspended.

“Our labour team is busy with investigations. We cannot dwell much on the matter now, we are awaiting legal process to conclude,” the spokesperson said as quoted by the publication.

A look inside King Monada’s multi-million Rand mansion located in his home village of Ga-Mokgoloboto, Limpopo

In another article, Briefly News reported about King Monada's soft life and his luxurious mansion.

King Monada owns one of the most beautiful houses in Limpopo and he has not shied away from flaunting it on his social media platforms including his luxurious cars. During the hard Covid-19 lockdown, the talented singer build a big stunning mansion in his village while many South African celebrities were having it hard due to the lack of gigs.

Monada's house reportedly has about six bedrooms and a big garage for his expensive car collection. The singer threw a massive housewarming party and invited some of South Africa's entertainment industry stars, after building his mansion which is estimated at R3 million. He previously took to his social media platforms to give his fans a full view of his beautiful grey and white mansion. In the comments section, fans sang praises and applauded Monada for building a warm home for his wives and kids.

