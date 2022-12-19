King Monada owns one of the most stunning homes in his village that he build during the hard Covid-19 lockdown which had many entertainers complaining about going broke

The Limpopo-born singer's mansion has about six bedrooms, a spacious garage for his lux car collection and has lots of windows and doors that allow them to enjoy natural light

After spending about R3 million on the house, the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker invited some of his friends in the entertainment industry when he threw a lit housewarming party

King Monada lives like a king. The Limpopo-born musician owns a beautiful mansion in his hometown in Ga-Mokgoloboto Village, in Tzaneen.

King Monada's house is located in his home village of Ga-Mokgoloboto. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Unlike most of Mzansi entertainers who bought townhouses in big cities, King Monada decided to build his home from the underground up. He reportedly wanted his kids to grow up where he also grew up. He build the mansion a few houses away from his family home.

1. How much did it cost King Monada to build a fancy house in a village?

ZAlebs reports that it's estimated that King Monada spent about R1.5 million to R3 million on the posh mansion. He build his home during the hard lockdown when most celebs were complaining about going broke as gigs and shows were banned.

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker first showed off his home on Twitter. Many people praised him for building a home for his two wives and kids back home instead of buying one through a bank. He also loves flexing his mansion on Instagram.

2. How many bedrooms does it have?

The double-story has about six bedrooms. It has spacious closets and multiple bathrooms complete with bathtubs. The houses upper and lowers floors are connected by staircases, has beautiful chandeliers and has white marble tiles.

The fully furnished house has white walls, large one-way glass windows and doors. The exterior of the house is has dark and light shades of grey which match the grey roof.

3. A spacious garage for King Monada's lux vehicles

King Monada is a car enthusiast. As a car fanatic, he built himself a spacious garage that accommodates all his beautiful whips. The star's cars include all types of German machines, including a couple of BMWs and different types of Mercedes Benz.

4. King Monada officially opens his house

ZAlebs also reports that King Monada invited his celebrity friends and his peeps from his neighbourhood when he opened his house in March 2022. The red-carpet house warming party was attended by stars such as Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and comedian Mashabela Galane.

