Music star Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo who passed away after suffering from a stroke, is being laid to rest today, 30 December 2022

His industry friends reportedly paid tribute to him at his memorial service and spoke about his creativity and the impact he made in the music industry

The memorial service of the 40-year-old music legend was held yesterday, 29 December, at the eThekwini Community Church in Durban

According to Sunday World DJ Tira and the remaining member of Big Nuz, Mzi “Danger” Tshomela paid respect to the late musician at the memorial service yesterday.

DJ Tira said he is still struggling to come to terms with Mampintsha's passing. He said it's time that Babes Wodumo worked hard and reclaimed her position in the music industry, and also worked hard for her baby boy, Sponge.

“Mampintsha was creative in everything that he did, he had a talent for coming up with a lot of unique things, even his wife’s name. Danger and Mampintsha (Big Nuz) as a group were able to make a comeback after 10 years and still be at the top of the music game,” he said as quoted by the publication

The only surviving member of Big Nuz, Danger, said he is grateful for the love and support that everyone has given Big Nuz. He said he will make sure that the legacy of their music group (Big Nuz) lives forever.

