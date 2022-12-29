Pelé's daughter announced that the Brazilian football player has passed away at the age of 82 years

The legendary footballer is the only player in the world to ever lift the World Cup trophy three times

Tributes from football clubs, players and sports lovers poured in on social media as they remembered the icon

Pelé passes away at the age of 82. Image @Pele

The sports fraternity is mourning the death of Pelé, who is one of the most iconic figures in sports history.

The Brazilian star passed away at the age of 82 and his daughter Kely Nascimento broke the news on Instagram on Thursday.

The ageing football star's health had been gradually declining, and CNBC reported that he was suffering from cardiac and kidney dysfunctions.

Pelé is the only player to win three International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cups with Brazil and has become a respectable icon worldwide for his humanitarian through the Pelé Foundation.

In 2012 FIFA named him the "greatest of all time" and in 1999 the International Olympic Committee crowned him with the "athlete of the century" title.

Football lovers took to social media to grieve and celebrate his extraordinary life.

@M10 wrote:

"Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game. Your legacy will live forever. I'm sure 'Heaven FC' with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever."

@HarryMaguire93 stated:

"Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable."

@GNev2 tweeted:

"Rest in Peace, the legend Pele. What a smile."

@UTDMarcel said:

"Rest well legend. We will always remember all your beautiful moments."

@rscanderlecht wrote:

"The beautiful game has lost greatness. Rest In Peace, Pelé. "

@ManUtd

"Rest in peace, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought to football fans around the world.❤️"

