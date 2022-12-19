Nobody can deny that Trevor Noah had a successful 2022, as evidenced by the numerous photos on his official Instagram page

The South African-born comedian met with some of the world's most famous people and made sure his online fans saw the adorable interactions

Briefly News looks back at some of the celebrities Trev had the chance to interact with on red carpets and simply hang out with on his free time

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Trevor Noah has left The Daily Show, but there's no denying that he had the most fun as host.

Trevor Noah chilled with Lizzo at the Emmys 2022. Image: Trae Patton and Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

The South African-born comedian met some of the world's most famous celebrities and fit in like a puzzle while hanging out with them.

Countless photos of Trev rubbing shoulders with public figures have been shared on his official social media accounts.

During the Emmys' return, Noah posted snaps with famous celebrities. Trev dropped photos with Lizzo, John Oliver, Zendaya, Issa Rae, and others. In the caption, Trev wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"After years apart it felt so good to be back with some of my favourite people celebrating each other once again. And yes I’m their biggest fan. #Emmys2022"

Early in 2022, while hosting the Grammys, Trev shared a captivating photo of Anderson Park and Bruno Mars, who won the Record of the Year award that evening. The hilarious comedian tried to join the successful group by saying:

"When your trio @silksonic wins 4 #GRAMMYs, but the other two keep sending your calls to voicemail. Yo @BrunoMars, @anderson._paak don’t do me like this. pick uppppp! At least let me have them on the weekends?! I know you see my calls. call me back! It would neverrr work as a duo!‍♂️ : @gettyimages @cbstv @recordingacademy"

Trev met everyone from celebrities to athletes to politicians. While visiting Switzerland his dad's home country, Noah detailed his experience on Instagram. The star shared 11 photos, one of which was with Swiss tennis player Roger Federer.

Trev gushed about his Swiss adventure in the caption, writing:

"Switzerland what a surreal experience this was for me. I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country but never dreamed I would do it like this. Thank you to every single person who came and filled out both arenas in Geneva and Zurich I’ll never forget the experience.

Geneva, thanks for your fine taste in watchmaking and your gorgeous lake. Truly one of the most peaceful cities I’ve been to in the world.

Zurich thank you for the phenomenal fondue , and your silent but deadly trains. "

People in the comments were overjoyed that Trevor got to visit the country where his father is from. Netizens commented:

@waterforyourgarden said:

"Switzerland changes you forever! ❤️"

@venusleone shared:

"All I want to know is: did you get some Rösti?"

@bfnsek wrote:

"Switzerland will give you citizenship wait and see."

@anjurupal replied:

"Next time you come over please let me know, you will be my guest in Appenzell ♥️"

@maphrida commented:

"@trevornoah, I saw you in Zürich you were brilliant. Trevor, come to my wedding on August 6th in Zimbabwe ❤️ I'm getting married to a Swiss! It's gonna be a banger #schadenfreude"

@ana_marpes added:

"❤️❤️❤️ come back soon!!"

The Black Panther voice actor had many more memorable moments with well-known people, including his humourous interaction with Will Smith. He also spent time with Burna Boy, a Nigerian musician, and Anele Mdoda's adorable son Alakhe.

Take a look at the photos below:

Oprah Winfrey and other American super famous people bid goodbye to Trevor Noah as the host of The Daily Show

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video posted by The Daily Show of famous Americans from all walks of life bidding farewell to Trevor Noah has gone viral.

Trevor announced his departure from the global hit show in October 2022, breaking the hearts of many fans.

In the brief video, Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Jesse Williams, and others expressed their love for Trevor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News