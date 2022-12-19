Some pupils rated their teacher as the best dressed and the snaps he shared online received no naysayers

The stylish gent posted several collages of him in different outfits, showing his diverse sense of fashion

Some South African women were feeling hot under the collar, while others simply congratulated the educator

A stylish educator was quite chuffed with his Grade 7 pupils who gave him the honour of best-dressed teacher.

The man shared two collages of snaps showing the many outfits he wore. Images: @odedanilo/ Twitter, F.J. Jimenez/ Getty Images

@odedanilo shared some snaps showing why he was given that title, sharing some pictures that were taken at the school. The Twitter post became quite popular, with some women posting memes agreeing with the students.

They stylish educator

The snazzy teacher has quite the following on social media and has tens of thousands of followers. His youthful look has also gotten him a lot of attention in the past. He posted a pic of himself in school uniform, which had people at his school thinking he was a learner.

The educator also brings a less toxic energy and aims to be very friendly and confident. Peeps loved the snaps he shared and praised his wholesome demeanour.

See the comments below:

@NimrimK said:

"Nice. Too bad this ain’t allowed in our country Zambia. Always wish to Dress like this."

@jabulani_mngadi asked:

"Did you even have competition? "

@Nondu_Ngca posted:

@ThyTweeps mentioned:

"You are the best everything D best dressed best teacher best tweep best everything like I said "

@futureadiankpo commented:

"I don't think anyone but you deserved it! Well deserved man, congratulations!"

@Thobilengcobo88 shared:

@sidumisiletshax said:

"One of my favourite humans on Tweeter. You sure know how to dress."

@KingKhanyani mentioned:

"Do you blame them. Look at you. I see who inspired Lungisani."

@mizrubyrumby commented:

" Possibly the best-dressed teacher in the whole of Southern Africa."

