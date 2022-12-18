A video of a vibey man busting some serious moves at his wedding left many netizens properly entertained

All eyes at the wedding celebration were locked in on him as he dazzled his guests with his impressive footwork

SA TikTokkers also enjoyed the groom's display and some said he was born to perform the dance

A groom busting hectic moves at his wedding in Limpopo. Image: @lebomositsa/TikTok

Source: UGC

A man was overjoyed that he was marrying the love of his life and displayed his happiness for all to see.

In the video posted by @lebomositsa, the man can be seen dancing next to his beautiful bride and the bridesmaids and grooms men followed from behind.

The fun wedding took place in Limpopo, and the province is known for throwing weddings with spectacular dancing.

The bride was wearing a stunning princess-style white wedding dress, and the groom looked dashing in a black and white tuxedo.

The groom looked like he had no reservations about his nuptials, and social media users said people should enter marriage with that kind of certainty.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A few comments from Mzansi people are below:

@pmav18 posted:

"Guy wasn’t forced. Love the energy."

@nomcebo_Lulu said:

"I have made up my mind. I'm bringing limps to KZN. "

@mst397 mentioned:

"When you achieve one of your biggest goal."

@000009957nb posted:

"He was born ready for this dance."

@morine75 stated:

"When the day you have been dreaming about arrives."

@mopakitladi1 added:

"The beauty of succumbing to love."

@Mamisko101 commented:

"The groom was ready and was waiting for the day. ❤️"

@ntsakobridal said:

"Love definitely lives here."

Source: Briefly News