Man Who Always Wanted to Be a Police Officer Shares Pics in JMPD Uniform, SA Unimpressed by His Dream Job
- Social media was left divided when a man who always wanted to be a police officer shared pictures in the JMPD uniform
- He shared a before picture showing himself in high school with a fake police badge and an after pic with a real police badge
- Social media users shared mixed reactions to the pictures with many saying being a police officer should not be a dream job
A social media post showed that dreams come true. The post that left South African social media users divided showed a young man who always wanted to be a police officer.
The pictures showed a high school student with a fake police badge attached to his white shirt and another picture showed him in a SAPS uniform. The caption of the post read:
"Some dreams do come true."
Reacting to a Twitter post shared by a user with the handle @Phathu_Mrceo, peeps were happy that the young man got his dream job but others were unimpressed with his profession. Many said he should dream bigger.
@WamuhlePrecious said:
"No offence bhuti, but this can never be a dream."
@maifo_na noted:
"So you now chowing cold drinks left, right and centre neh?"
@LefatsheMoagi wrote:
"You called it 2the Universe&mother earth responded."
@SirKidO7 noted:
"I can tell you've been sabaweling cold drinks from a young age."
@JackzMind commented:
"Congrats to the cool drink Gang!! "
In more news, Briefly News reported that completing a doctorate is a huge accomplishment. One stunning Mzansi babe did it with five distinctions and oozed pride and confidence.
Twitter user Monkagedi Segatle just got her Dr title and she couldn't be more proud. Doing it with five distinctions is a big deal and the gorgeous academic had every right to shout it from the rooftops.
“In case you’re wondering, the “D” definitely stands for Dokotela ✨Dr M Segatle MBChB (Stell) with 5 distinctions ka mohau wa Morena. ❤️”
Source: Briefly News