Social media was left divided when a man who always wanted to be a police officer shared pictures in the JMPD uniform

He shared a before picture showing himself in high school with a fake police badge and an after pic with a real police badge

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the pictures with many saying being a police officer should not be a dream job

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A social media post showed that dreams come true. The post that left South African social media users divided showed a young man who always wanted to be a police officer.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to a post of a man who got his dream job. Image: @Phathu_Mrceo

Source: Twitter

The pictures showed a high school student with a fake police badge attached to his white shirt and another picture showed him in a SAPS uniform. The caption of the post read:

"Some dreams do come true."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Reacting to a Twitter post shared by a user with the handle @Phathu_Mrceo, peeps were happy that the young man got his dream job but others were unimpressed with his profession. Many said he should dream bigger.

@WamuhlePrecious said:

"No offence bhuti, but this can never be a dream."

@maifo_na noted:

"So you now chowing cold drinks left, right and centre neh?"

@LefatsheMoagi wrote:

"You called it 2the Universe&mother earth responded."

@SirKidO7 noted:

"I can tell you've been sabaweling cold drinks from a young age."

@JackzMind commented:

"Congrats to the cool drink Gang!! "

Gorgeous woman celebrates completing her doctorate with 5 distinctions: Mzansi showers the babe with praise

In more news, Briefly News reported that completing a doctorate is a huge accomplishment. One stunning Mzansi babe did it with five distinctions and oozed pride and confidence.

It takes a lot of dedication, sacrifice and strength to complete a doctorate degree. This babe showed SA that she is not just a pretty face. Twitter user Monkagedi Segatle just got her Dr title and she couldn’t be more proud. Doing it with five distinctions is a big deal and the gorgeous academic had every right to shout it from the rooftops.

“In case you’re wondering, the “D” definitely stands for Dokotela ✨Dr M Segatle MBChB (Stell) with 5 distinctions ka mohau wa Morena. ❤️”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News