Completing a doctorate is a huge accomplishment. One stunning Mzansi babe did it with five distinctions and oozed pride and confidence.

Twitter user Monkagedi Segatle proved that one can have both beauty and brains, smashing five distinctions. Image: Twitter / Monkagedi Segatle

It takes a lot of dedication, sacrifice and strength to complete a doctorate degree. This babe showed SA that she is not just a pretty face.

Twitter user Monkagedi Segatle just got her Dr title and she couldn’t be more proud. Doing it with five distinctions is a big deal and the gorgeous academic had every right to shout it from the rooftops.

“In case you’re wondering, the “D” definitely stands for Dokotela ✨Dr M Segatle MBChB (Stell) with 5 distinctions ka mohau wa Morena. ❤️”

The people of Mzansi shower the woman with praise

This is a big deal and Mzansi citizens let the beautiful woman know that she did something truly amazing. An inspiration to many!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@kundizee said:

“You did that!!! Congratulations Dokotela ”

@ThatGuy_Tsholo said:

“Aow bathong Monka, congratulations ausi!!”

@Savage_Cadre said:

“Beautiful ladies deserve flowers. Guuurl congratulations ”

@NtsuntsuMolete said:

“A proud moment indeed”

@Intombizakithi said:

“Congratulations mama, so so proud of you ”

72-year-old granny fulfils dream of bagging PhD at university of Venda, leaves Mzansi inspired by achievement

In related news, Briefly News reported that a 72-year-old gogo from Thohoyandou in Limpopo has set social media ablaze with news of her graduation with a PhD from the University of Venda.

Ndanganeni Phyllis Netshivhuyu is incredibly excited to be a doctor because it has always been her dream to bag a degree at this level.

According to the University of Venda, the grandmother of nine kids pursued a study in the field of education and experienced several challenges on the road to success.

Source: Briefly News