Gorgeous Woman Celebrates Completing Her Doctorate With 5 Distinctions: Mzansi Showers the Babe With Praise
- One stunner got her PhD and was oozing with pride on social media as she showed off graduation snaps
- Twitter user Monkagedi Segatle proved that one can have both beauty and brains, smashing five distinctions
- The people of Mzansi couldn’t be more proud of the beautiful woman for her achievement
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
Completing a doctorate is a huge accomplishment. One stunning Mzansi babe did it with five distinctions and oozed pride and confidence.
It takes a lot of dedication, sacrifice and strength to complete a doctorate degree. This babe showed SA that she is not just a pretty face.
Twitter user Monkagedi Segatle just got her Dr title and she couldn’t be more proud. Doing it with five distinctions is a big deal and the gorgeous academic had every right to shout it from the rooftops.
“In case you’re wondering, the “D” definitely stands for Dokotela ✨Dr M Segatle MBChB (Stell) with 5 distinctions ka mohau wa Morena. ❤️”
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The people of Mzansi shower the woman with praise
This is a big deal and Mzansi citizens let the beautiful woman know that she did something truly amazing. An inspiration to many!
Take a look at what some had to say:
@kundizee said:
“You did that!!! Congratulations Dokotela ”
@ThatGuy_Tsholo said:
“Aow bathong Monka, congratulations ausi!!”
@Savage_Cadre said:
“Beautiful ladies deserve flowers. Guuurl congratulations ”
@NtsuntsuMolete said:
“A proud moment indeed”
@Intombizakithi said:
“Congratulations mama, so so proud of you ”
72-year-old granny fulfils dream of bagging PhD at university of Venda, leaves Mzansi inspired by achievement
In related news, Briefly News reported that a 72-year-old gogo from Thohoyandou in Limpopo has set social media ablaze with news of her graduation with a PhD from the University of Venda.
Man becomes doctor and pays tribute to mom in posted snaps, Mzansi shares congrats: "Now that's success"
Ndanganeni Phyllis Netshivhuyu is incredibly excited to be a doctor because it has always been her dream to bag a degree at this level.
According to the University of Venda, the grandmother of nine kids pursued a study in the field of education and experienced several challenges on the road to success.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News