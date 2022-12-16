A video of Sindi Dlathu and Brenda Mhlongo dancing to a church song set the TikTok feed on fire

Their joint singing impressed many social media users, and they said it reminded them of apostolic vibes

Adoring fans of the legendary actresses loved that they jelled well together off-camera, unlike their characters

Sindi Dlathu and Brenda Mhlongo dance for social media. Image: @mhlongobrenda/TikTok

Source: UGC

Brenda Mhlongo posted a video on her TikTok page @mhlongobrenda goofing around with Sindi Dlathu.

The actresses from the popular telenovela The River took a break from acting like they hate each other to having some harmless fun.

Their duet has gathered over 500K views and people enjoyed seeing them out of character.

A few netizens said Sindi Dlathu brought back her moves from Sarafina and a few shared that her footwork is similar to how apostolic church members worship.

The seasoned actresses proved with the funny clip that they can keep Mzansi audiences entertained on different platforms.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@tshireletso_10 said:

"This is why we’ve been having floods."

@mophethehloni wrote:

"Sindi is doing the Sarafina performance."

@yimi_owakho asked:

"Are we not going to talk about the alto?"

@user42444606910mawawa stated:

"I smell old apostolic church here."

@sandisobuyani added:

"Malindz lindz and Fufu. Love this, but we miss our Fufu.❤️"

@wangaannette said:

"I love this please Phathu must start considering having a choir ready. Almost everyone on The River sings."

@thabisogeorge3 mentioned:

"This is really funny but also awesome."

manos820 posted:

"If this two can open a church they will have their own Bible.Instead of saying Amen they will say HEITA or IS WAAR. "

Source: Briefly News