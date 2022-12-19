A man showed off his stunning bedroom on Facebook and had Mzansi peeps drooling

Facebook user Vuka Mthembu’s lush bedroom is fit for royalty ad he has every reason to be proud

Mzansi people let the man know that his room is quality, one woman even offered to marry him for it

Many people take great pride in decorating their homes and others love seeing it. One man is just finishing off his lush bedroom and took to a popular Facebook group to show it off.

Facebook user Vuka Mthembu has put a lot of effort into making his bedroom lush. Image: Facebook / Vuka Mthembu

Source: Facebook

Interior design has become a big-time hobby for many people all over the world. Being able to be proud of your home, no matter how big or small is a great feeling.

Facebook user Vuka Mthembu took to the popular Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen � with pictures of his bedroom.

The stunning cream, white and gold room is fit for royalty. He really put a lot of effort into making this room something special.

The people of Mzansi share their awe for the lush bedroom

This bedroom had people stopping in their social media scrolling tracks. Some felt it is five-star hotel quality and they wish they had a room just like it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Shirley Monene

“Your room is extremely beautiful like a five-star hotel.”

Sebastian Eber Cloete said:

“I wouldn't be able to sleep in there. I'll just pose for pics and sleep on the sofa”

Pontsho Litsoane said:

“Absolutely amazing my dream bedroom ”

Refiloe Prudence Hobyane said:

“Small heaven it's so beautiful ”

Lucia Ntonto Mahlangu said:

“Absolutely stunning! well done ”

Angel Mukuze said:

“Love it! ❤️this is beautiful.”

Reabetsoe Noliwe Mohlahatsa Thabane said:

“I'm married...but I think the brightness of your bedroom cleared my marriage certificate, are you looking? ♀️ So neat and beautiful.”

Woman shows off her neat and tidy rental room online, Mzansi peeps impressed by her humble abode

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman, Tumie Lepiki Nyoni took to social media to proudly show his beautiful rental room.

Tumie posted photos of her room on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group, which showed a room with numerous items and furniture neatly placed in the small space. She also displayed his neatly made bedroom and kitchen, and lounge area.

She captioned the Facebook post:

"First time posting my rental room. I call it "My little Paris" and still fixing it please correct me."

Source: Briefly News