Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo jet off to Qatar to soak up some of the World Cup festivities before the tournament ends

The couple, who recently celebrated being married for 22 years, stunned their fans with cute pictures

The former Miss SA also wrote a cute caption to the Instagram pictures that many people found adorable

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo at the Qatar Fashion United show. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo attended the Qatar Fashion United show and posted stunning pictures from the event on Instagram.

The celebrity couple who have stood the test of time keeps inspiring their fans with their rock-solid marriage.

Basetsana fondly referred to Romeo as her boyfriend in the caption, and her followers said that made them smile from ear to ear.

"Last night attending the Qatar Fashion United show by CR Runway with the boyfriend! A massive celebration of fashion, culture, music at a scale that’s never been seen before! What an extravaganza!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It seems the businesswoman is excited about the World Cup finale because in another post she asked her fans who they are rooting for between Argentina and France.

She joked that her followers can place their bets with her, but shouldn't ask what the prize will be.

@tr.udy5749 mentioned:

"You are so beautiful, and you have a handsome boyfriend.❤️"

@malomethibos asked:

"Are you going to the game?"

@pulepearl wrote:

"Stunning Bassie, with the boyfriend."

@bezuidenhoutleeann added:

"Leadership couple.❤️"

@luthebrand suggested:

"You guys look so happy and in love. Don't come back here, spend Xmas and New Year there. We have loadshedding, and heavy rains...it's kinda miserable this side. Enjoy."

@hlubi_umlangeni shared:

"Also attended the event yesterday at the stadium. It was also good to see Zakes' performance. It would have been a blessing to see you too."

@malomethibos added:

"Nice one mama, enjoy and let the best team win."

@shazioongawa said:

"Le jola monate yang.❤️"

Nandi Madida and Tshepi Vundla react to Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo’s throwback video to mark 22nd anniversary

In a related story, Briefly News reported that it has been 22 years since former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Basetsana marked the special day with a heartwarming message on her social media pages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News