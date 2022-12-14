Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are celebrating more than two decades of marriage and Mzansi is happy for them

The power couple who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that was broadcasted on the lifestyle marked 22 years of marriage on 9 December 2022

The beauty queen posted a sweet throwback video from their wedding day and her fans, including stars like Nandi Madida and Tshepi Vundla, reacted

It has been 22 years since former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo walked down the aisle in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. Image: @basetsanakumalo.

Source: Instagram

Basetsana marked the special day with a heartwarming message on her social media pages.

ZAlebs reports that the beauty queen posted a video from her lush wedding ceremony and penned a lengthy caption. She thanked her husband for being an all-weather friend, a loving and supportive husband and a role model to their children. She wrote:

"Choosing you as my husband is one of the best decisions I have ever made. Twenty-two years later…I will choose you again and again. You have been consistent and dependable through the years, your devotion to me and the kids is a beautiful blessing to witness, you support me in all my endeavours and dreams, always saying you can do it, believing the best of me when I need encouragement."

Basetsana's sweet Instagram tribute left her followers with teary eyes. Stars like Tshepi Vundla and Nandi Madida reacted with heartwarming comments.

@nandi_madida said:

"Happy anniversary."

@tshepivundla commented:

"Happy Anniversary to you both ✨."

@johanna.makgalemele wrote:

"What a beautiful love story.. goosebumps Happy anniversary my people ❤️ I can’t believe I was that thin ‍♀️."

@jenniferbala added:

"Ahh, Happy Anniversary Bassie! ♥️ What precious and beautiful memories… wishing you many, many more blessed days together."

@jamelagarda noted:

"Ooooo... Fairytales do exist... I truly believe you were made for each other. So much love and blessings come through every time I see the two of you. May it always be like that... Ameen. Happy Anniversary... Wish you many more wonderful years together making great memories together with your kids. Love you guys... ❤❤❤ @ashrafgarda and I celebrate our 39th anniversary tomorrow."

