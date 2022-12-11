Nomcebo Zikode had a spiritual journey during her trip to Jesus' birth city and penned a sweet post

The vocalist posted stunning pictures of her stay in Bethlehem on all of her social media platforms

She also shared a video of her epic performance in front of her international hit song Jerusalema

Nomcebo Zikode shares stunning posts from her trip to Jerusalema. Image: nomcebo_zikode

Nomcebo Zikode has enjoyed being booked and busy ever since her song with Master KG Jerusalema blew up in 2020 and turned her into an international star.

The songstress had a full-circle experience when she visited Bethlehem located 10 km south Of Jerusalem where she performed her hit song Jerusalema and other chart-topping songs.

The event was packed with her Palestinian fans, who praised her amazing vocals. She said in one of her posts:

"My musical journey has not always been a smooth one but you continue to open doors for me. I’ve never thought that one day I’ll perform right where Jesus was born and seeing people interacting the way they do without even understanding the language."

Nomcebo thanked God and her fans worldwide for their continued support. She also shared a snap of praying at the altar of one of the city's temples.

Her Mzansi fans were proud of her travels and achievements and said she was flying SA's flag high.

@missn6921 said:

"Wow this is great. God created a path for you to only be great. God is showing off."

@la.reine_charlotte wrote:

"This is so heart-warming sisi wethu. Congratulations!❤️"

@ernestonkh posted:

"You are doing something that politicians cannot do. You bring hope, joy and healing to the Holy land and the world. It is your purpose.

@mbalimjl stated:

"Goosebumps, well done superstar."

@patrick.seitiso posted:

"Amazing performance and VIP treatment."

@ziphozonkesthandwa commented:

"This is beautiful to witness, we are proud as South Africa. Keep rising sis'omdala.✨️"

@maduna_the_composer_ said:

"May God continue to bless and open more doors for you Sisi. I'm really proud of you and continue to fly the SA flag high."

