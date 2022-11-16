Nomcebo Zikode has her eyes set on winning a Grammy after she was nominated in the Best Global Performance category

The Jerusalema singer, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman have been nominated for the prestigious awards for their single Bayethe

Nomcebo shared that she heard the exciting news when she landed in Nice, France and posted stunning pics of herself celebrating being a Grammy nominated artist

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nomcebo Zikode is has her eyes set on Grammy win after she bagged a nod alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman. Their single Bayethe has been nominated in the Best Global Performance category.

Nomcebo Zikode has her eyes set on winning a Grammy following her nomination. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

The Jerusalema singer shared that she had just landed in Nice, France when she heard the exciting news. Taking to her timeline, Nomcebo Zikode posted stunning pics of herself celebrating the news.

According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner captioned her Instagram post:

"Just landed in Nice and found out that I’m now a Grammy nominated artist! @zakesbantwini @wouterkellerman we did it! #GRAMMYs #BestGlobalPerformance."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The musician's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. They said that she deserves every good thing that's coming her way.

tamy_moyo wrote:

"Congrats queen, only way is up."

thenjiwecomedy commented:

"Congratulations. Well deserved."

master_cash_deejay_sa said:

"Another blessing."

phumlani_siphesihle_mgxobani wrote:

"God is good. Congratulations fav."

nkumbulo_mthuli commented:

"Superstar from KwaZulu to the World."

bongisilinda_za said:

"Wooooooow congratulations sis, that’s what I’m talking about."

maqhawe_rsa_ wrote:

"Queen of South Africa."

stabito_dj added:

"Congratulations!! You deserve this!"

Zakes Bantwini celebrates his first Grammy nod

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini took to social media to celebrate his his historic Grammy nod. The star has been nominated at the prestigious international music awards for the first time in his career.

The Osama hitmaker bagged a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category for his track with Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman titled Bayethe. The music producer be competing with Burna Boy's Last Last and Matt B & Eddy Kenzo's Gimme Love, among others.

The excited musician took to Twitter and praised God for being recognised for his work in the music industry. Bantwini captioned his post:

"I’ve just received my first Grammy nomination, God is the greatest."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News