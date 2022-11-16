Dance music producer Zakes Bantwini has taken to social media to celebrate his first Grammy nod and Mzansi is here for it

The Osama hitmaker has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the single he did with Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman titled Bayethe

Zakes Bantwini's fans congratulated their fave, adding that he deserves the recognition because of his great work in the music industry

Zakes Bantwini has taken to his timeline to celebrate his his historic Grammy nod. The dance music producer has been nominated at the prestigious international music awards for the first time in his life.

The Osama hitmaker got a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category for his single with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode titled Bayethe. He'll be competing with Burna Boy's Last Last and Matt B & Eddy Kenzo's Gimme Love, among others.

Taking to Twitter, the excited Zakes Bantwini praised his Creator for being recognised for his work in the music industry. He captioned his post:

"I’ve just received my first Grammy nomination, God is the greatest."

Mzansi peeps took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and congratulated him. They shared that he deserves the flowers because of the hard work he has been putting in lately.

@QwabeNz said:

"It's coming home. Such a beautiful song."

@VDLDlamini wrote:

"Congratulations on the nomination."

@ThreeShipsSA commented:

"Congratulations on your #GRAMMYs nom fam! We have no do doubt you’ll bring it home."

@JOHNKANIELDER said:

"Congratulations. This is a proud day for South Africa and Africa."

@_Olking wrote:

"Congratulations @ZakesBantwiniSA. God is king. Just when said this is your last project. God said hold on my son, I'm not done with you yet."

@sphanjoms added:

"South Africa's very own, keep shinning my brother you deserve everything that's coming your way."

DJ Black Coffee bags first Grammy

In other music news, Briefly News reported that South African powerhouse Black Coffee became the pride of the nation after bagging his first Grammy Award earlier this year.

The musician took home the prestigious award in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his seventh studio album Subconsciously. He's the first South African to win in this category.

Accepting the award, Black Coffee took to the stage with his son Esona. South Africans were overjoyed by the major international achievement and made sure the amazing news was trending all over the social media streets.

