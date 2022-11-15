Cassper Nyovest's latest announcement is that he no longer be dropping the new song that he teased

The musician said that his upcoming track, Bana Ba Stout would remain on the back burner for the time being

Many fans were divided about his decision to delay the release of his song much later than promised

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has some disappointed fans in his camp. The rapper promised supporters a brand-new banger but decided against it.

Cassper Nyovest said he would immediately take a two-year break from new music. Image: Getty Images/Gallo Images/Instagram/@casspernyovest

Source: UGC

Cassper left some disappointed that he was backing out of releasing the music. The rapper did not mince his words about why he decided to push back the song.

Cassper Nyovest to drop Bana ba Stout in 2 years

In a post, Cassper Nyovest said his song Bana Ba Stout would no longer be released anytime soon. The rapper said he would only drop the highly anticipated song after two years. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Bana ba Stout not dropping anymore cause I respect the fans. We gonna drop in 24 months. Me , Ronaldo and Lebron are having a bad season. As the three GOATS we need a break. "

Cassper concluded by thanking his fans. Netizens were divided as some thought Cassper was simply doing marketing for his music. Others were convinced that Cassper was listening to people's calls on the socials that he should stop making music.

@ByeLungelo commented:

"Someone is gonna say 'marketing genius'”

@s_mahwai commented:

"My resect for you just went a level up for this. A break will do you good."

@thapeloo_

"You guys are so mean to him."

@HeavenPats commented:

"I give you an E for Effort. But also take the L so you can refocus and come back stronger!"

@jimakitla commented:

"Haha...A re as "The Goats" wena you should be a comedian lol."

Lwazi_SM commented:

"Lol, this is def part of the ‘marketing’"

@kwets11 commented:

"Dont think you're Kanye ke wena, you're the harrasment part of the meme."

@not_akhona commented:

"yYall really pressured him into this."

@LoshPersie commented:

"Jumping on every trend will make you lose your identity as an artist. That’s what’s happening here. Well-deserved break."

Cassper warns fans 70% of golden circle tickets for #FillUpMmabatho sold out

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest keeps fans up-to-date on ticket sales. Fill Up Mmabatho concert has different types of tickets available, and some of them are nearly finished.

Cassper wants supporters to get their tickets while they still can. Peeps were impressed by how well Cassper Nyovest is doing in ticket sales.

In a Twitter post, Cassper Nyovest shared that the golden circle of his Mmabatho Stadium show is close to getting full. The rapper details that 70% of the golden circle tickets were sold already. Cassper Nyovest encouraged fans to buy theirs with just 18 days left to go for the concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News