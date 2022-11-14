Prince Kaybe shared on Twitter that his own wine, Milani, bagged a gold medal in a prestigious and credible award ceremony

According to Prince Kaybee's tweet, Milani was recognised by the Michaelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards

South African peeps rushed to the talented DJ's post to congratulate him on reaching the huge milestone before Milani even turned a year old

Prince Kaybee has taken to his Twitter timeline to express his excitement after his own wine, Milani, bagged a gold medal at a famous wine and spirits award ceremony.

The musician launched the wine named after his son, Milani, not even a year ago. Prince took to Twitter in September 2022 to announce that he had finally finalised everything needed to sell the wine online.

Recently, Prince Kaybee also shared on Twitter that Milani wines received a gold medal at Michaelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards. Prince Kaybee gushed on his timeline about his win. He shared a pic holding the certificate and the wine saying:

"They say every story has a morale, in this case its winning. 2022 Michealangelo International Wine & Sprits Gold Medalist. MILANI"

Peeps immediately flocked to Prince Kaybee's tweet to congratulate him on the huge milestone. Netizens told him to keep the momentum and fight to achieve his dreams.

Read comments from proud netizens below:

@FITnessGuy96 said:

"Milani over billi nton-nton any day . Abhuti Prince please give @casspernyovest some pointers."

@nicki_D_ shared:

"Where there's music there's life, where there's life there's wine"

@kingSnezzo posted:

"Congratulations, you are such an inspiration to me."

@VincentMahlan12 replied:

"Congratulations, my brother keep it up, and God bless you ❤"

@MduduziElfas commented:

"Great things happen to those who believe."

@TshePuna_ZA also said:

"Inspiration. ❤️"

@Mxolisi_aubrey2 added:

"You did it, abuti"

South Africans excited for Milani online store launch

In related news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has announced on his timeline that his custom-made wine Milani Wine now has an online store.

The Club Controller hitmaker expressed his excitement for the boss move on Twitter. Kaybee thanked everyone who helped make the moment possible, especially the hard-working farm workers.

South Africans congratulated the Free State-born DJ almost immediately. Many netizens expressed their enthusiasm about purchasing the wine by sharing Twitter posts.

