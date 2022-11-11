Tbo touch shared with his fans a snippet of his upcoming interview with US rapper Ja Rule on Friday

The Metro FM DJ is currently in New York, and he promised to entertain SA audiences with an in-depth discussion with the star

His followers on Instagram said they couldn't wait and that Tbo Touch is a master at conducting interviews with international stars

Tbo Touch and Ja Rule met for lunch at a restaurant in LA. Image: @iamtbotouch/Instagram and Theo Wargo

Tbo Touch has hip-hop fans waiting in anticipation of his complete sit-down interview with Ja Rule. The veteran radio DJ is currently in New York and had lunch with the Always on Time hitmaker.

"Just touchdown New York catching up with my Brother Ja Rule over lunch. This is going to be one of the most exclusive 1 on 1 coming to you soon!"

Touch's followers were all geared up and even suggested questions he should ask the Ja Rule. Many people said they are curious about the Fyre Festival fiasco and want the real deal on what happened.

Some netizens praised Metro FM for bringing Touch back onto their lineup because there's no other DJ like him.

Watch the short Insta video below:

@nonelelonelo said:

"Touch is a star Metro FM did themselves a favour by bringing him back."

@highly_fav_g wrote:

"No Fyre festivals, please Touch."

@blacksoul_siziba suggested:

"Ask him why he was beefing Mzekezeke. "

@ceeno09 mentioned:

"Yeap, the only one to bring such exclusive and personal interaction with international artists. Nice one, Touch my boy! "

@iam_mphomoloyi added:

"Touch is the legendary Metro FM made a good investment."

@lusindiso posted:

"Ask him when are we having FYRE FESTIVAL in SA."

@sammyralekholela wrote:

"The one and only Tbo Touch!! Always making crazy moves! We are proud of you, Ntate Molefe."

@mbusowmdletshe said:

"You can't Tbo Touch, he's too hot to handle."

