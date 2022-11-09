Radio presenter Tbo Touch is currently in the United States, but he is craving a nice cooked South African dish

The star took to his social media page to reveal that he has had enough of fast foods like noodles

Touch wished someone would open a restaurant that serves traditional South African meals so that those away from home can also enjoy

Being away from home can sometimes make you crave a nice home-cooked meal. Tbo Touch recently shared that he wished there was a place that sells South African food in LA.

Tbo Touch has taken to Twitter to share that he wishes there was a restaurant selling South African food in LA.

Source: Instagram

Heading to his social media pages, the Metro FM DJ said he had guests coming over and wished there was a restaurant that sells South African food. He tweeted:

"We need a South African restaurant in LA. I'm about to host friends for lunch, and I'm tired of these chopsticks & noodles."

Twitter users flooded Tbo Touch's timeline to share their similar stories. Many said it's always important to have places that sell traditional meals in big cities like LA.

@Montanatumi1 said:

"Let's do this, you invest, I manage, how's that? mos definitely return on investment."

@Keke_Makhetha wrote:

"You have the money and connections Thabo. You shouldn't be complaining abuti. I'll be the restaurant manager and accountant."

Tbo Touch is not the only star craving home food while overseas. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi caused a stir when she said she missed Aromat while in the US. The Underground Railroad actress thuso Mbedu recently revealed that she had missed having a real South African braai.

