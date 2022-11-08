Entangled actress Phuti Khomo is taking popular hotel franchise Tsogo Sun to the cleaners after they used her images without her permission

The former child star is reportedly suing Tsogo Sun for R30 million after they refused to take her pictures down from their sites

Khomo claims that she lost out on potential gigs from competitors because they thought she was affiliated with Tsogo Sun

Former Muvhango actress Phuti Khomo is suing Tsogo Sun hotels for using her image and name to promote their brand without her permission.

Phuti Khomo is suing Tsogo Sun for using her images and name to promote their brands without her consent. Image: @phutikhomo.

Source: Instagram

The media personality reportedly resorted to reporting the matter to the authorities after Tsogo Sun executives ignored the letters from her legal team.

According to Sunday World, Khomo claims that she was invited to an event by the hotel where she, together with guests, was given a tour of one of their premises and the benefits of a rewards card.

She disclosed that the Tsogo Sun staff started taking pictures of the guests but later discovered that those pics were now being used for the company's promotional materials.

Phuti Khomo also added that Tsogo Sun gave other publications and organisations permission to use her images. The media personality said this violated her constitutional right to privacy, reputation and dignity. She also claimed she incurred financial losses because Tsogo Sun's competitors could not engage her for her services.

The Entangled star is, therefore, suing Tsogo Sun for a cool R30 million. The amount reportedly consists of R10 million for infringing her right to dignity, R10 million for constitutional damage and another R10 million for past, present and future loss of earnings.

Source: Briefly News