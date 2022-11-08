Former 5FM radio host Mark Pilgrim is in the hospital again as his battle with cancer is still ongoing

The radio personality always shares updates on how he is holding up while living with the chronic disease

A social media post Mark shared showing him in a hospital room with tubes connected to his nose has peeps rushing to his comments section

Mzansi veteran radio host Mark Pilgrim is in ICU recovering after a recent lung procedure.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Hot102.7 radio host has stage 4 lung cancer. Despite his fierce fight to recovery, Mark has been documenting his journey on social media.

Hot102FM radio host Mark Pilgrim shared an update after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Image: @markpilgrimza

Source: Instagram

Recently, Mark shared on his official Instagram page that he is recovering well despite having a high fever following the surgery. The radio personality posted a snap showing him in a hospital room with tubes connected to his nose.

According to the long caption of the social media post, his partner Adrienne Watkins has been visiting, but sadly, his kids can't. Mark said children aren't allowed in ICU. Vim Buzz reported that Mark has two daughters, one born in 2010 and another born in 2012.

"Adrienne and friends visiting every day, a good book, my radio and Netflix passes the time somewhat. Missing my girls (children not allowed in ICU)."

South Africans rushed to the former Big Brother South Africa host to wish him a speedy recovery.

@kirstdalton said:

"Your posts are so unbelievably inspiring! Your mindset is absolutely incredible, you have got this! Looking forward to snaps of exercise being out of ICU and hospital rooms - bring on the freedom! "

@mmaninibeverley shared:

"Get well soon "

@annelieplatt1968 posted:

"Amen. I trust God will heal you completely so that you can testify on the radio that he is a God of miracles."

@enter_the_bentel replied:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ My family and I think of you every single day! Such an incredible human and a huge inspiration!"

@iamjadene commented:

"Keep going strong, Mark! You’re amazing "

@dianalately also said:

"It’s the constant smile on your face!!!! Through all the ups and downs, you remain positive."

@jozisashm also shared:

"Choose life! You are an inspiration to all. Thank you ❤️"

@eureka.r reacted:

"Looking good, Mark. Just hang in there. You will be home soon. We all miss you on the radio ❤️❤️"

@gailstroebel wrote:

"You inspire me daily, Mark, with your positivity and a glorious smiley face. Thank you."

@mfanzo_is_me added:

"Good things do happen to good people! You are not forgotten!"

