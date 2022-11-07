A proud woman celebrated becoming a new homeowner on the socials, and peeps gathered to stan her new lovely crib

The house is a two-story one and looks incredibly fancy with a very modern design language

Mzansi peeps were thoroughly impressed by the place and congratulated her super proud achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A happy woman went online to share her tremendously proud achievement of becoming a new homeowner.

A lady celebrated becoming a new homeowner, and Mzansi joined in on the happy vibes. Images: @MphoMokgehle19/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@MphoMokgehle19 is the proud lady and lawyer who shared the news in a Twitter post that South African peeps were super excited to see. The house she bought is nothing short of impressive. Its design style is super modern and also has two floors.

Owning a home in Mzansi is a truly praiseworthy feat. The unemployment crisis that South Africans face makes it tremendously difficult to purchase a house, so being able to qualify for a bond for one is a cause for celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The hard-working lady deserves the kudos given to her considering she runs a legal business assisting people with different legal problems. She constantly promotes it and goes out of her way to let it be known that she offers such services.

Peeps had nothing but positivity to share and gave her tips for what to purchase for her home. See the responses below:

@SandileKaMsibi said:

"Congratulations, Sister: Advice, Get yourself a Huge water Tank & Back up Power… that Area has bad frequent long-lasting outages of both power ⚡️ & water …"

@Loo06543348 mentioned:

"Seeing Women standing firm with no Male input tickles me❤️"

@Mihlalij19 commented:

"Someone said if you're not allowed to slaughter a cow in your house, you must know you have no rights."

@Nathen1818 shared:

"Beautiful home. Congratulations. Really wonder where they are situated."

@mleesekobane posted:

"Welcome to the homeowners club, Mpho. Congratulations and remember that you don't owe anyone a fully furnished house. Take your time. You have done a great job."

@MthembuT264 said:

"Looks like houses next to Alberton this houses are nice congratulations Mpho "

@MissMotumi mentioned:

"Congratulations, things I love to see. Enjoy your beautiful house❤"

@KK_Phatlane commented:

"Beautiful, Congratulations "

Julius Malema left fans in stitches with his comment on couples who wear traditional matching outfits

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that perhaps the last time you saw the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, in matching traditional outfits with his wife was back in 2014 for their traditional wedding.

He recently shared his views on Twitter about couples that wear matching traditional outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News