EFF President Julius Malema left fans in stitches after sharing his view about couples that wear traditional matching outfits

Judging by the comment he made on Twitter, it is clear that the CIC is not a fan of matching outfits in Mjolo

Fans have since taken to the comments section to react to Julius Malema's Twitter comment, and many found it hilarious

Julius Malema. Image: @juliusmalemasello/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Perhaps the last time you saw the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, in matching traditional outfits with his wife was back in 2014 for their traditional wedding.

He recently shared his views on Twitter about couples that wear matching traditional outfits.

"Never," he said after a Twitter user asked who gave couples the idea of wearing matching outfits.

"Who decreed that couples must wear matching traditional outfits?" @Sentletse twitted.

He said uniformity doesn't mean sameness, this after another Twitter user @MoyazL asked:

"Aaah CIC kganthe what happened to uniformity??"

Amused by CIC's comments, fans took to the comments section to react, and here are a few comments:

"Fighters it is paramount that couples look to be progressing uniformly ," said @MoyazL

@CameronKendall said:

"As long as our public reps wear overalls President."

"Ahh, moshabi, I will show my wife that even cic agree with me.," @VladimirKotovSA commented.

More on Julius Malema, Briefly News previously reported that:

Julius Malema Vibes Out With His Son and Jams Music With Him, SA Stans Happy Bond: “Like Father, Like Son”

Julius Malema revealed a side many people are not used to seeing when he gave a wholesome family vibe by making music and chilling with his son.

The EFF president took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post of him and his son having fun. The clip gained over 100k views and counting. The 17-minute-long jam session started with just his son running the decks while Juju chilled in the background listening to the tunes.

His son played around with different types of songs on the ones and twos. In the video, you can also hear people cheering in the background. Julius also stood up and joined his son on the decks. He took the earpiece and tried his hand at DJing.

Source: Briefly News