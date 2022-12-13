Reality television star Inno Matijane has revealed that he is confused about the gender he wants to be addressed with

Matijane recently opened up about the struggles saying that he has been confusing those around them

He added that the constant changes are making it seem like he is seeking attention but he is also trying to find himself

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

The Way Ngingakhona star Inno Matijane is struggling to decide which gender he wants to be addressed with.

‘The Way Ngingakhona’ star Inno Matijane says he is confused about his gender. Image: @innomatijane

Source: Instagram

The star who recently shocked his fans when he started wearing makeup and dresses claims to be going through what is known as gender dysphoria.

Speaking to The Daily Sun, the reality television star said he was heartbroken when his transgender friends mocked him over wearing dresses and skirts. He said he suffered emotional damage when his own people mocked him.

"My transgender friends whom I thought would be supportive mocked me when they saw me in wigs for the first time and that killed me inside. I did let them know that I will never forget how my trans friends received me."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Inno Matijane added that he used to hate dresses and wigs. The reality star said he and the people around him are confused over what gender he should go with.

"I'm confused and it's affecting my social life because I'm confusing people around me. It's making me feel like I'm just an attention seeker and I invalidate myself because how can one person be all over the place?"

Nandi Madida posts inspiring message about how she wishes Amapiano stars would get international recognition

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nandi Madida recently shared her thoughts on one of the country's biggest music genres, Amapiano. The talented media personality feels it's high time for SA artists to get the recognition they deserve.

African music genres such as Afro Beats and Amapiano have been dominating the world over the past years.

According to TimesLIVE, Nandi Madida took to her Twitter page to share her wishes for the genre that has taken over the international spaces. The Say You Will singer said her hope is for the world to realise that Amapiano is originally from South Africa and that local artists get the recognition they deserve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News