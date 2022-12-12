African music genres like Amapiano and Afro Beats are taking over the global music scene in recent years

Nandi Madida has taken to her social media page to share her thoughts on how the world is appreciating and accepting the genre

The Skhanda Love hitmaker added that Amapiano and the artists must be appreciated not appropriated in the world

Nandi Madida recently spoke the minds of many South Africans when she shared her thoughts on one of the country's biggest music genre Amapiano.

Nandi Madida took to her Twitter page to share thoughts on Amapiano. Image: @nandi_madida.

Source: Instagram

African music genres such as Afro Beats and Amapiano have been dominating the world over the past years.

According to TimesLIVE, Nandi Madida took to her Twitter page to point out her wishes for the genre that has taken over the international spaces. The Say You Will singer said her hope is for the world to realise that Amapiano is origbally from South Africa and that local artists get the recognition they deserve. She said:

"My hope is that this beautiful genre called Amapiano grows around the world as it is,but that the world knows & appreciates the fact that it is a South African sound .And that South African artists/Dj’s/producers etc. are empowered on a global scale & not appropriated."

Source: Briefly News