Ntsiki Mazwai is returning to the podcast space with a bang days after she was fired from her show Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai

The controversial media personality revealed that she is set to launch a new podcast titled Loud

According to posts on the poet's social media pages, Loud was launched with a live audience on 11 December

Ntsiki Mazwai was down and out but the controversial star made a major comeback. A few weeks ago the star made headlines when she was booted off her popular podcast, Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai.

Ntsiki Mazwai launched a podcast titled 'Loud' days after being booted from her show. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai.

Source: Instagram

The media personality had Mzansi grinning from ear to ear when she revealed that a new podcast was in the works.

According to ZAlebs, the star announced that she is the sole owner of the highly-anticipated podcast which premiered at AMPD Studios which are sponsored by Nedbank in Newtown Junction on Sunday, 11 December 2022.

The publication further noted that Ntsiki Mazwai is determined to ensure that she enjoys the sweet fruits if her labour as she was charging fans to attend the launch of the podcast. She is also on a mission to grow the numbers on her YouTube channel as she has been encouraging her millions of fans and followers to subscribe so they can easily access her content.

A few weeks ago, Mazwai blasted peeps who were trying to use her for free. She said she was not going to be attending free gigs.

Influencer Bontle Maela responds to backlash after being dragged for vlogging at DJ Sumbody’s funeral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a YouTuber named Bontle Maela came under fire from social media users for using the late Amapiano star DJ Sumbody's funeral as YouTube content.

The Ayepyep club owner, who died tragically in the early hours of Sunday, 19 November, together with his driver, was buried on 26 November. The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's funeral was attended by the who's who of the showbiz industry, including Cassper Nyovest, Khuli Chana and EFF leader Julius Malema.

According to ZAlebs, an influencer name Bontle Maela was among those who went to pay their last respects to the star. She also kept her followers in the loop by recording everything that went down, including the food that was served.

