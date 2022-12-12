Cassper Nyovest is not in the mood to entertain social media trolls who are trying to pull him down

The Amademoni hitmaker mopped the floor with a tweep who came after him for not having a Matric certificate

The multiple award-winning star told the follower that he sounded bitter and miserable by mentioning it

Cassper Nyovest definitely makes it to the list of celebrities who are always ushering lethal clap backs on the Twitter timeline.

Cassper Nyovest mopped the floor with a Twitter troll. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

The Mama I Made It rapper recently floored a tweep who had mocked him for not completing high school. The Twitter user with the handle @ThaamiNdlovu responded to Mufasa's tweet about requiring African solutions for African problems by telling him that he was sounding like someone with Matric. Cassper's post read:

"We need African solutions for African problems. We can’t copy and paste everything."

The troll responded: "You are now sounding like you have Matric."

Although Cassper Nyovest's fans stood up for him telling the Twitter user that the Matric joke is now boring, the star also came through with a lethal clap back. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker told the tweep that he was still broke and miserable. He wrote;

"Yet you still sound broke and miserable. Tlhabologa nana!!!!"

Mzansi weighed in on the exchange with some saying Mufasa should stop responding to Twitter trolls.

@MarkNdosi

"For the fact that you make such comments on people who you suppose to be looking up to gain inspiration instead you making fun off them just says it all about you yet you wonder why life ain't working for youSuch a shame young fella..."

