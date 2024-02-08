Musa Khawula recently slammed the court papers he was served with

The gossipmonger is being sued by Jade Harris Orren over his defamatory statements about his marriage, and he couldn't care less

Khawula claimed to be broke and left Mzansi in stitches at the mess he put himself in

Mzansi trolled Musa Khawula for claiming to have no money after being sued by Jade Harris Orren. Images: Musa Khawula

Musa Khawula is in a sticky situation with the law. The infamous celeb troll caught a case after making some serious allegations about Jade Harris Orren and his marriage. Despite being served with papers and being sued, Musa claims to not have money.

Musa Khawula ridicules court papers

Not Musa Khawula being on the wrong side of the law again. The popular blogger seems to have gotten on Jade Harris Orren's bad side after posting claims that the businessman was cheating on his wife with "everybody."

Not only that, Musa revealed that Orren threatened to kill his wife should she attempt to leave their marriage - where does he get all this stuff?

But alas, all this came crashing down when Orren lawyered up to have Musa remove the posts from his online pages - which he didn't. After many attempts, the businessman sued Khawula, who now claims to be broke:

What's worse is that Musa posted and ridiculed the court papers on his social media page, which, as per point 2.6., is a no-no:

"Now, who the hell is this? Also, somebody let him know that I don't have money. This thing of getting sued when you're broke is annoying."

Mzansi reacts to Musa Khawula's trouble

Netizens were intrigued and entertained by Musa Khawula, and joked about the mess he landed in:

DeenickJ advised:

"Stop running your mouth, it’s that simple."

ChrisExcel102 joked:

"Sell your dreadlocks!"

Miz_Ruraltarain advised Musa:

"Declare yourself bankrupt so you don't have to pay a cent!"

Sandiso__N said:

"Tell them that you can't even afford to buy yourself Hunters Dry."

bongielolo pointed out:

"Chomie, did you read that part about making this application available to any 3rd party?"

ranewatin was stunned:

"But who in their right senses sues you?"

CalliePhakathi wrote:

"Trouble just follows you everywhere."

Musa Khawula murder case postponed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Khawula's pending murder case being pushed back.

The gossipmonger has been in and out of court for years after he confessed to fatally stabbing his ex-boyfriend, Wandile Khambule, in 2021.

