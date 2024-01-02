TV personality Katlego Maboe was put on blast by controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula on X

Musa asked him to stop gaslighting the mother of his child, Monique Muller, and to support his son financially

Katlego Maboe ignored Musa Khawula's jabs, and he continued to Tweet to his fans

Musa Khawula asked Katlego Maboe to support his son. Image: @musakhawula, @katlegomaboe

When TV personality Katlego Maboe tried to engage with his fans, he ended up facing more than he expected, as Musa Khawula trolled him.

Musa Khawula trolls Katlego Maboe

Maboe was put on blast by controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula on X recently. Under his tweet, which was intended to be a question directed at his fans about what they want 2024 to bring them, Musa ripped into Katlego.

Musa asked him to stop gaslighting the mother of his child, Monique Muller, and to support his son financially.

"For you to stop gaslighting your baby mama, Monique Muller, and financially support your son."

Mzansi left rolling on the floor with laughter

Katlego Maboe ignored Musa Khawula's jabs, and he continued to Tweet to his fans. Reacting to it, though, were netizens who laughed at the response.

@PebblesNeo:

Friend, you do not have peace."

@RealMontySA:

"How you walk away with no scratches each time you're at Mai Mai must be studied."

@_Musaro:

"To think the question was: What do you want 2024 to bring you?"

@nstar700:

"Friend cease-fire until tomorrow he. Let’s just wait for 2024 then you can start again??"

@NomvulaWemvula:

"Your courage needs to be studied."

@shibemmokgotho:

"1st time agreeing with you Musa."

Monique Muller alleged financial abuse at the hands of Maboe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Monique Muller, Katlego Maboe's baby mama, has shared evidence of financial abuse, including private emails, amid accusations that the star refused to pay for their son's private school fees.

Muller posted a screenshot of Maboe's email stating that they had not reached an agreement on their son's education, and their attorneys were handling the matter.

This revelation comes after Muller accused Maboe of financial mistreatment and sparked controversy on social media.

