Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, recently showed off his new blue Porsche in a breathtaking video

The young man was outed for being an alleged abuser, so netizens were not moved by the car

Instead of gushing over the car, many people asked if he had been rehabilitated yet

Donell Mbele's blue Porsche had the internet in a frenzy. Image: @donell._, @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

One of the rich kids of South Africa recently showed off a blue Porsche. Donell Mbele is the son of actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele.

Donell sports a blue Porsche

Actress Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, recently flaunted his stunning new blue Porsche in a captivating video. The video clip was shared by @MDNnewss, who captioned the video:

"Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele shows off his new Porsche."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi rips into Donell

Donell and his former partner were at the centre of a gender-based violence case after Reokeditswe Makete shared images of her bruised face. She later spilt the beans and opened a case, which had been dropped. This was because she failed to pitch to court on numerous occasions.

After he was outed for being an alleged abuser, netizens were not moved by the car. Instead of gushing over the car, many people asked if he had been rehabilitated yet, as promised by his mother in a statement.

@CalliePhakathi:

"Is he the abusive one?"

@DDT_PM:

"Doubt it's his, it's probably borrowed for content."

@MaabuleM:

"The housewives of Joburg are still waiting for their payments."

@segone_alleta:

"Is he still a woman beater, or was he rehabilitated for anger?"

@gangonya:

"What does he do for a living."

@mansilduce

"Joburg cats will get a sports car on credit to flex for 4 months then the bank will take it back."

@msholoziey:

"Real housewives of Jozi still waiting for that cheque."

Donell Mbele's charges dropped

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele will reportedly get away with the GBV allegations against him after his girlfriend failed to pitch up in court again.

Sonia trended a few months ago when reports that her son had beaten his girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete to a pulp.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News