Sonia Mbele said her son Donell Mbele was checked into rehab following his brutal physical altercation with his then-girlfriend

The actress corrected the public's misinterpretation of something she said in her statement addressing the abuse

Donell's ex-girlfriend leaked their private chats where he allegedly confessed to beating her up and even posted a video with her eye swollen shut

Sonia Mbele's son has been booked into a rehab facility after beating his girlfriend. Image: @thee_sonia/Instagram and @CharismaticTM/Twitter

Sonia Mbele revealed in an interview with Drum magazine that her son Donell Mbele is already booked into rehab to deal with his violent nature.

Donell Mbele was outed by his ex-girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete for being an abuser who beat her up on several occasions.

The actress said the incident actually happened on 4 November and not on Tuesday when the video of Makete crying with a bruised face trended, reported ZAlebs.

“This did not happen on Tuesday, it happened on 4 November, and I immediately sent my son to rehab the following day. So, by the time this became public, he was already away.”

Sonia also clarified that she was not referring to her former husband Lesley Sedibe when she said in her statement that she refuses to raise a man like his abusive father.

The former Generations actress shared that she had Donell way before she met Sedibe when she was 28 year old.

"I did not mention names, I did not speak about my ex-husband. I would never do that to Lesley. I was talking about Donell’s father but people just I assumed I was talking about Lesley."

For the last two days Sonia has been applauded by Mzansi for publicly denouncing her son's criminal acts.

In the past Sonia has fiercely advocated against gender-based violence based on her own history being a victim of abuse.

