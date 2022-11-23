Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, is accused of domestic abuse after his girlfriend Reokeditswe exposed him

Screenshots of the vile act have been trending since Reokeditswe posted them on her Instagram page

South African netizens are torn between condemning Donell and defending Sonia, who has been drawn into the controversy

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sonia Mbele's name is trending on social media following her son Donell Mbele's allegations of domestic abuse.

Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, is accused of beating his girlfriend, Reokeditswe. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Donell's girlfriend, a lady named Reokeditswe, exposed him for putting his hands on her.

Donell allegedly cheated on Reokeditswe, and when she confronted him about the act, all hell broke loose. Donell allegedly beat her and took control of her Instagram account, deleting the gruesome photos she posted exposing him.

"Donell cheated and when I found out he beat me up. He has been deleting all my posts from my account cause he doesn't want the work to see what a dog he is."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to ZAlebs, Sonia's son attempted to break up with Reokeditswe after allegedly beating her up.

In the screenshots that are circulating online, Donnel is seen admitting that he did abuse her. Donell also allegedly dropped a bombshell saying he was going to kill and force himself on her.

South Africans react to Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele's, domestic abuse accusations

Netizens are divided. Many people urged netizens to name and shame Donell, not Sonia, who is unrelated to the allegations.

Some other Tweeps have stood firm, claiming that the only way for the news to spread is through Sonia, not her son Donell.

Other people's reactions can be found below:

@iamlofelo said:

"Now everybody is going to know him as ‘Sonia Mbele son’ say his name! DONELL MBELE"

@mihlaliincobo shared:

"Sonia Mbele is literally going to be known for raising an abusive son. ey man"

@MerriamMashishi posted:

"Why am I not surprised that it’s Sonia Mbele who’s trending and not the actual perpetrator?? His name is DONELL MBELE. Le sele lona!!!"

@StrAightMARVIN wrote:

"It’s funny that it’s women that are referring to that woman abuser as Sonia Mbele’s son when she played no part in it."

@YayaRSA reacted:

"I remember reading on TRUELOVE how Sonia was being abused by her then-husband during her Generations time in front of the kids, so what Donell Mbele is doing isn’t much of a surprise, men need to watch their behaviour. It's sad that it's Sonia’s name-catching strays, not Lesley."

@Nothando__K also said:

"Donell Mbele must trend. Nowhere did the girl say anything about Sonia. I'd understand if she said Sonia knew about the many occasions her little animal abused Kedii. Any little chance to finally show y'all hate someone and want them to suffer niyaysebenzisa and it's sickening."

@NalaThokozane also shared:

"Sonia Mbele should take her son to the nearest police station and have him arrested for assaulting a young girl."

@KhumaloDanica added:

"Donell Mbele abused her not Sonia Mbele. Why mention that his mother is Sonia? Is she tryna get traffic on the abuse because Sonia is a public figure? Next thing Sonia will be bashed for being a "horrible parent" lapho ubengekho uma beqomana‍♂️"

Skeem Saam actress Samukele Mkhize rumoured to be expecting first baby after she recently got married

In other news, Briefly News reported that Samukele Mkhize is believed to be pregnant with her first baby after she recently got married.

The newlywedded Skeem Saam actress got traditionally got hitched on 24 September, and she gushed on social media back then in her makoti clothes.

A close friend of Samukele told Zimoja that it's always been her dream to get married before bringing a child into this world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News