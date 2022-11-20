Samukele Mkhize is still in wedded bliss, and word on the street is that she and her hubby are expecting a baby

Her husband paid lobola for her in September on Heritage Day, and it seems the couple will be expanding their family

The actress is reportedly still in the first trimester and is happy that she fell pregnant after marriage

Samukele Mkhize is believed to be pregnant with her first child. Image: @samukele_mkhize

Source: Instagram

The newlywedded Skeem Saam actress got traditionally got hitched on 24 September, and she gushed on social media back then in her makoti clothes.

A close friend of Samukele told Zimoja that it's always been her dream to get married before bringing a child into this world.

"She has been wanting a baby for the longest time and she is so happy and I am happy for her. The beautiful thing is that it happened in her marriage. Not to judge anyone, but she waited to get married first before having a child."

The actress is reportedly still in the early stages of her pregnancy but already has the expecting mom glow.

Skeem Saam producers are allegedly scrambling to figure out how they'll weave in Samukele's pregnancy into her character Khwezi's storyline, reported Zalebs.

On the show, Kwezi is in the later stages of her pregnancy, so it will be interesting for viewers to see how the story plays out.

One of her co-stars told the publication that she hopes that Skeem Saam keeps her because she's a hardworking actress.

“It is still very tricky because her character’s pregnancy is far, but she is about two or three months pregnant in real life. The writers, producers, and directors are still figuring out how they will include her pregnancy in the storyline.

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers convinced Khwezi is pregnant with Lehasa’s baby: “Pretty’s bubble is about to burst”

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam trended on the timeline following the latest spicy episode. The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela are convinced that Khwezi is pregnant with Lehasa's baby.

These days, Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, is head-over-heels in love with his bae, Pretty. The businessman is no longer interested in getting hitched to his fianceé, Khwezi, a character played by Samukele Mkhize.

