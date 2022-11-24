Faith Nketsi has hit back at the social media user who told her she would never marry after she posted a photo of herself standing next to a cow

Faith's retaliation comes after she married Nzuzo Njilo in April 2022 and had an adorable child named Sky

Netizens had mixed feelings about how Faith phrased her tweet, but most people also dragged the netizen who made the vile remark

Newlywed Faith Nketsi has finally addressed the netizen who once told her that no man would willingly pay lobola for her.

Faith Nketsi refused to be silenced when she addressed the tweet that said she would never get married. Image: @faith.nketsi

Faith married Nzuzo Njilo in April 2022, and they have been displaying signs of happiness in their marriage on social media. The famous couple even has a cute baby girl named Sky.

In a series of tweets, Faith Nketsi recalled the time she posted a photo of herself posing with a cow and someone responded with the vilest comment ever. According to Faith, the peep stated that the Have Faith star will never marry.

Faith went on to say that the comment she received at the time didn't bother her because marriage wasn't one of her goals.

The 27-year-old added that she believes she made the best decision by marrying later in life because she can now enjoy being a mother and a wife without any regrets.

After Faith shared the viral post, it has been flooded with comments. One Tweep attempted to silence the star, but she responded with:

"For what? I’m not ashamed of my past and I will not be silenced by u or anyone else. I walk with my head high and chest out while I giggle at my past. I can share my lessons 2day, tomorrow and years from now. Tomorrow might not b perfect and I will share MY story if I want sisi❤️"

Other internet users reacted to the reality star's harsh hit back by writing:

@mveloh1 said:

"Eyi weFaith mfethu, I hate how this platform has become one where people are toxic to each other in an attempt to be funny or witty, then they say the most vile of things. I mean even going to the extent of creating a meme for likes and retweets."

@Boitumelofela95 shared:

"Remember posting about my 6-year-long distance relationship some girl said my husband will never marry me and probably has a wife in the cape... Bona Twitter has fake bitter prophets "

@ZolekaNdlovu posted:

"❤️ Proof that you are not what people say! Abantu bayaphapha though yerrrr."

@MapuleMaake2 replied:

"People like to use marriage as a tool to disgrace women, at that time a lot of women don’t even want it. It’s not an achievement shame not in 2022."

@Sue_Mvelase commented:

"People on these socials are so hurtful and disgusting."

@Dietitian_Jay wrote:

"Can't believe someone actually said something so vile ... Keep shining mama, glad you never entertained those haters."

@KaraboKbmags also shared:

"The crazy part is they have said worse things about her. Girl, just keep moving."

@hlengs01 also said:

"Your life is indeed a testimony."

@ZaneleMamba5 added:

"I remember that. I was like a lot can happen."

