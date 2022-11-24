Photos of a man taking a sneak peek at his date's phone have been doing the rounds on social media

The images posted by @AdvoBarryRoux show the gent looking at the woman's phone before displaying a defeated reaction

Amused South African netizens did what they do best and took to the comments to make fun of the awkward moment

A nice time out turned sour for one Mzansi gent after his lurking eye spotted something he probably wasn't meant to see.

Photos of him chilling with a beautiful woman at a vibey outdoors spot were posted by popular Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux.

Peeps were left amused by a man's reaction to seeing something on his date's phone. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the first photo, the man is peeping at the woman's phone as she is busy, unaware that he is looking. In the second photo, the gent is seen clapping his hands with a facial expression displaying both disappointment and disbelief.

It might not be known precisely what he saw, but the gent's reaction proves that he couldn't have been too happy about it.

In true, Mzansi fashion, peeps could help but crack jokes at the poor guy as many speculated that he probably found out the woman had other love interests. Check out some of the comments to the post:

@MbaliRantlha replied:

"Why was he checking her phonehe killed the fun, now he found out and his peace is gone, that time ebesethenge extreme, Savanna & Coronaplus water and a Hubbly."

@black_womb1 said:

"Yes, women nowadays don't play, they date 3 niggas at once. The other pays for rent, the other for make up and hair, the other for vacations. Girls are multitasking."

@LionelJHB1 wrote:

"The hurt in his eyes eish. For your own happiness and well-being leave peoples phones don't screen munch don't sneak ...You will find the hurt you looking for."

@KIDJO771 suggested:

"People must buy a screen protector that blurs a view from the side. KeDecember Boss."

@kmosebetsi responded:

"Bafo is gona be shouting now and getting angry at playlist ka DJ and nokuthi the lady is blowing smoke towards him."

Source: Briefly News