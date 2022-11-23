Sonia Mbele has issued a statement addressing recent claims that her son Donell beat and almost molested his girlfriend

The Blood and Water actress said she also suffered abuse at the hands of her ex-husband and will not tolerate her son following in his father's footsteps

Social media users have lauded the star for standing for what's right despite her son being the perpetrator

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Sonia mbele has broken her silence on reports that her son beat his girlfriend to a pulp. The star issued a statement denouncing what her son did and vowed to take necessary steps to resolve the matter.

Sonia Mbele has issued a statement addressing reports that her son Donell abused his girlfriend. Image: @thee_sonia.

Source: Instagram

It all started when Donell's girlfriend, Reokeditswe, headed to social media to share pictures of her bruised face and body, claiming he had caused the injuries. She also posted a screenshot of a conversation they had where Sonia's son admitted that he molested her.

Responding to the viral photos in a statement, the former Generations star blasted her son for following in his father's footsteps. Sonia Mbele admitted that she should have taken the necessary steps to ensure that Donell doesn't end up like her ex-husband. She, however, vowed that she would let the law take its course. Part of the statement read:

"I now realise I should have taken preventative measures much earlier, such as counselling and/or child therapy, but sometimes the mistake we tend to make as African single mothers is to assume and hope things will work out for the best. Meanwhile, certain past behaviours can affect generations to come.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"With that said, Donell will face his demons and take accountability for his actions and let the law take its course. I refuse to raise a man like his father. Rehab, therapy and internal healing will prevail."

Fans praised the star for standing for what's right despite her son being in the wrong. Many said she did what most mothers would have avoided.

@_tony.maake wrote:

"Is not easy to take a stand against a loved one at times, but I thank you for standing up for the victim. I hope she knows she has your support ♡. Love and light."

@nottysibungo added:

"As a mother, I cannot imagine what it took for you to pen this, but I respect you for doing this. Strength to you Sonia ❤️."

@iamnombuso commented:

"Yet to see a better statement ❤️."

@mandyq101 said:

"As a Mom, I feel 4 u unfortunately, we cn only do so much sending you lots of love and Strength ♥️."

@thandolwethu_leseo noted:

"I don't know why people wanna drag you on this thing.But I'm happy that you took accountability as a parent."

Moshe Ndiki gushes about bestie Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo’s youthful looks in 3 pics while turning 40 years old

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Actor and social media sensation Moshe Ndiki and media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo are friendship goals.

Moshe recently wrote a heartfelt letter to her bestie, who turned 40 on 16 November.

On Instagram, Moshe thanked Thembisa for being his pillar of strength in a lengthy post. According to the former YouTuber, Thembisa always includes him in her prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News