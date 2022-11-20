A Bachelor of Business Administration graduate has decided to reflect on her journey after many people told her she did not have the strength to succeed

The young lady noted that after she got married, some people thought she would not be able to reach success

But despite everything, the young hun defied the odds and managed to obtain her degree, thanking her family, friends, and husband for the support

A young woman defied the odds and obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration, despite being discouraged by many people.

Usshy Rahman graduated with her degree in business in spite of the naysayers. Image: Usshy Rahman/LinkedIn.

The lovely sis was told she didn’t have the strength to continue, especially after getting married.

But despite the naysayers trying to bring her down, she still succeeded.

Usshy Rahman, who is from Bangladesh and graduated from the University of Dhaka, reflected on her journey on LinkedIn.

Her post read:

“From getting rid of my car and running for 2km to make it in time for the admission test to coming home frustrated on most days over the last four years.

"I had a loving mom and a caring dad who told me I was strong enough to make it through.”

Usshy noted that the pandemic also hugely impacted her stress over her academic journey, with exams repeatedly postponed.

“[Luckily] I had a husband who told me I was strong enough to make it through.

“From being repeatedly told that getting married before graduation would put me back and that I would never have the mental strength to carry on in a job.

“I had a close bunch of friends who told me that I was strong enough to make it through. I have indeed made it through. We have indeed made it through, for this is as much yours as it is mine.”

The young lady’s win inspired many, who commended her achievements:

Md. Sakimul Islam said:

“Congratulations, Usshy!”

Abdur Rahman Sifat added:

“A big congratulations!”

Cape Town mom who obtained postgraduate diploma in data analytics from UWC dreams of making kiddies proud

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a loving mom who resides in Cape Town obtained her Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

In a LinkedIn post, Mihlali Matokazi noted that while her kiddies are her first priority, she also wants them to see her fighting for her dreams.

