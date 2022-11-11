The wife of the businessman who was kidnapped in Centurion is begging for his safe return home

She said that the kidnappers have not reached out to the family since Ranga Gova was taken last Thursday

Gova was kidnapped in traffic two minutes away from his home while driving his wife's car at night

Ranga Gova was kidnapped in the middle of traffic in Centurion. Image: @MissTweetpeaks

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - Ranga Gova was kidnapped at an intersection near Mediclinic in Centurion last week. He was heading home at night in his wife's car when the incident took place.

A week later, Gova's wife, Mamelo Mareka, shared that her mother-in-law had moved in with her so that they help each other cope with the pain of her husband's kidnapping. She added that the family is distraught and has received no news since last Thursday.

According toTimesLIVE, Mareka said the police have kept the family updated about the investigation, but she couldn't disclose the details.

“My daughter doesn’t understand what is going on. She keeps going to the garage door and whenever the door opens she thinks it is her dad. She keeps trying to open the garage door and goes to the garage to see if her dad is back.”

Gova is a businessman who worked in the fuel industry and, according to his wife, lived a quiet life with occasional business trips here and there that didn't last long.

She said ever since they moved to the area in Centurion, they have never been victims of crime, and this experience has been shocking.

“When you speak to other people, they mention something like this has happened to other people they know. It starts to become scary because you thought you bought a home where it is safe and secure, where you will never fear, but this thing happens."

Mareka urged anyone with information to come forward because she was hoping for her husband's safe return.

@just_khul said:

"He had room to escape, it's unfortunate that he didn't react fast."

@hashim07297763 wrote:

"The problem with this country is everybody minds his own business we don't help when we see someone is been attacked. That's why these criminals are enjoying it.

@beejay_bj3 commented:

"The wife is the first suspect. Police must question her thoroughly."

@Gaoemow mentioned:

"These are professionals, they know the routes where they must go to avoid trace via the cameras, etc.‍♂️"

@F_MATHIBE wrote:

"The problem starts when people negotiate with kidnappers and pay a ransom."

