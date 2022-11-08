The family of an eight-year-old Cape Town girl who was kidnapped on her way to school is calling for the child’s safe return

Abirah Dekhta was abducted while on her way to school in her lift club, sparking outrage throughout the country

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said a multi-disciplinary task team had been assigned to investigate the kidnapping

CAPE TOWN - The heartbroken family of an eight-year-old girl who was abducted in Cape Town on Friday, 4 November, is calling for her return.

The family of an eight-year-old who was kidnapped on her way to school is calling for her safe return. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Abirah Dekhta was abducted while on her way to school in her lift club, and the incident left community members reeling. The Muslim Judicial Council alerted citizens about the kidnapping and asked people to pray for her return.

Speaking to News24, a family spokesperson told the publication that the family was in shock. He said the family had not received any updates or phone calls regarding the kidnapping.

The spokesperson added that the family was not doing well following the eight year old’s kidnapping. The family is pleading for the little girl’s safe return.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani told IOL that a task team had been assigned to investigate the kidnapping. He said the investigation is at a sensitive stage, and no further information could be divulged.

Hani said the multi-disciplinary task team, which consists of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Organised Crime Intelligence, provincial detectives, crime intelligence and Hostage Negotiation Teams, is investigating.

Citizens react to the kidnapping:

Sandy Ould Christie said:

“Terrible! Gosh, these kinds of kidnappings are on the rise.”

Cecilia Fortune posted:

“Praying for her safe return.”

Amanda Sileku commented:

“Praying for her safe return.... these criminals do not have hearts, she is just a child.”

Kiki Allan wrote:

“Horrendous!! Hoping she is safely reunited with her family.”

Jessie Naidoo added:

“Praying for her safe return.”

