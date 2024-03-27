The Higher Education Department has cancelled the registration of four Educor institutions for higher learning, for failing to produce its finances

City Varsity, Damelin, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College have until October 2024 to appeal the department’s decision

Minister Blade Nzimande has labelled the four entities as “dysfunctional” for being unable to address many of the grievances the bodies received

Images: X/MkivaU and Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Educor’s registration is terminated

City Varsity, Damelin, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College were deregistered after the institution's mother body failed to submit its 2020 and 2021 financials.

Minister Blade Nzimande said Educor’s management showed no signs of attempting to rectify its compliance errors.

Educor failed to meet Higher Education deadlines

According to SA News, the four institutions were supposed to bring an appeal to the minister before 26 September 2023. The minister explained that Educor was given an extension to 28 February 2024 to appeal; however, they are now looking for another.

Nzimande further called the four schools dysfunctional.

"This is mainly measured against the daily complaints and grievances received from students, most of which remain unresolved.”

Educor has until October 2024 to appeal the department’s decision; however, according to BusinessLIVE, it must promptly wind down its operations until then.

Netizens react to the tertiary institutions' closure

Many Educor students have been confused about how to pursue their 2024 academic year.

MKIVA asked:

“Who is the financial director of Educor? How the hell does this happen under their watch? Like what the hell?”

Masonokwane14 commented:

“…this could have been done in Nov/Dec months now I am registered what am I gonna do this whole year?”

Joburg lawyer said:

“…13000 students dreams have been crushed by the closures. The owners should be made to account for this.”

Phobla said:

“Am struggling to wrap my head around this Educor issue. How do they just let this happen?!”

A perplexed Connie asked:

“I've started studying with Damelin this year. What do you advice I do in my case? I'm in such a confused state.”

Blade Nzimande condemns corruption allegations by OUTA

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, refused to resign amid corruption allegations.

The OUTA accused Nzimande of pocketing millions of rands in kickbacks alongside NSFAS chair Ernest Khoza.

Nzimande denied the claims and assured South Africans of his innocence.

Source: Briefly News