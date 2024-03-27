The Durban High Court is expected to give a ruling about the use of the MK party’s name and the logo

Members of the party are optimistic that the judgment will go in their favour and assert that the name was not stolen

Many MK supporters and South Africans believed that the African National Congress was terrified of the MK party’s influence

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans think the ANC might win the court case against the MK party. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA – The MK party is ready to receive the judgment surrounding using the uMkhonto weSizwe name and logo in Durban on 27 March. The party is confident that things will go their way.

MK Party to hear name-use fate

According to SABC News, the party’s head of elections in KwaZulu-Natal, Musa Mkhize, said that it is a trademark that belongs to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and insisted that they did not steal the name from anyone. The ANC argues that the name and logo are part of the party’s intellectual property and heritage.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

What you need to know about the MKP vs ANC saga

The MK Party vs ANC saga has been going on since last year, and advocate Dali Mpofu, representing the MKP at the Electoral Court, slammed the ruling party, accusing them of being politically motivated in their case

The Supreme Court of Appeal’s Electoral Court postponed passing a judgement on whether the party’s registration with the IEC was lawful or not

The Electoral Court eventually ruled that the IEC did not break any laws when registering the MK party in 2023

South Africans think the ANC might win

Some netizens discussing the upcoming ruling on Facebook believed the ANC might win.

Bongani Mgubela said:

“The ANC will win this one. They must be creative and find a name for this party.”

Bongani Radebe said:

“We don’t argue too much with Zuma’s stokvel.”

Peter Matjebe said:

“Round two. Fight!”

Helaine Robinson said:

“They may win this!”

Kamo Jeremy said:

“A win for the ANC.”

MK Party investigating allegations of vandalism

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the MK party’s billboard in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, was allegedly vandalised.

The party confirmed to Briefly News that it is investigating allegations that their billboard was removed on 24 March.

South Africans slammed the alleged perpetrators and spoke out against political intolerance.

Source: Briefly News