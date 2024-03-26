The South African Revenue Services may be in trouble after a complaint was laid against it

It’s believed that SARS is under fire because of its disclosure of former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records

South Africans argued about the complaint, with some believing that SARs was in the wrong and others saying SARS did well

SARS is being looked into for the disclosure of Jacob Zuma's tax records. Images: Photo by Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images and Blackred

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Services is under fire after it received a complaint about the disclosure of former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.

Complaint against SARS to be investigated

SABC News reported that the Information Regulator of South Africa briefed the media on 26 March in Johannesburg. The chairperson, Advocate Pansy Tlakula, said the complaint was received this month and could be finalised in May. Tlakula also noted that the regulator had received a complaint about SARS before but had not given more details.

Media houses in 2021 launched a legal challenge against taxpayer information, which is held secret. SABC News pointed out that the challenge wanted certain taxpayers’ information to be publicised for the public interest. The Constitutional Court referred the application directed towards Zuma back to SARS for reconsideration.

South Africans on different sides of the argument

Here are some of the reactions from South Africans on Facebook.

Nicholas Dibakoane said:

“I will be happy if they can disclose Ramaphosa’s records. It will show fairness.”

Gabie Klentjies said:

“The ruling party is at its next level of state capture.”

TaWilla Molefe said:

“Another trick from JZ to try to destabilise SARS’ leadership.”

Danisa Blessing Dube said

“Good move by SARS.”

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke asked:

“Why was Zuma never under fire for his illegal parole and the instrumentation of State Capture?”

