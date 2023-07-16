The Department of Public Works has defended spending R100 million on the upkeep of SA's presidential residences

The homes are unoccupied as President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile do not live there

The department argued that the properties are over 100 years old, making them heritage sites

PRETORIA - The Department of Public Works sees nothing wrong with forking out R100 million in the last three years to maintain the official residences of the president and deputy president.

Even though President Cyril Ramaphoa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile prefer to stay in their private properties, the department said it had a duty to uphold.

This comes after the Sunday Times released a report detailing the astronomical amount of taxpayers' money spent on the upkeep of the unoccupied residences.

Public Works Department argues presidential residences are heritage sites

Speaking up in its defence, the public works department said the age of the homes made them heritage sites which the government could not allow to deteriorate, EWN reported.

The department added that given that the properties in Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban were over 100 years old, more money needs to be poured into them to keep them in tip-top shape.

South Africans outraged about millions spent on upkeep of presidential residences

Below are some comments:

@don_pienaar pointed out:

"But no money to fix the Hammanskraal water works."

@madimetjame accused:

"The ANC is about looting and corruption."

@PlaytheBall1 exclaimed:

"While a large percentage of the population is hungry every day! What is your defence of this spending?"

@Time2Coach quipped:

"Of course, these poor struggle heroes who suffered for their people’s better lives deserve only the best."

@Tseanp added

"They would!!! Even though it’s a total waste of money, and their voters live in poverty!"

@joelthabo said:

"This is evil"

@jacquescupido12 asked:

"Is no NGO going to ask for an investigation?"

